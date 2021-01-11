42-year-old Kingston man charged with impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police have charged a 42-year-old Kingston man with impaired driving after he was stopped speeding in midtown.

According to police, just after 4 a.m. Friday morning, an officer noticed a vehicle speeding on Princess Street towards Portsmouth Avenue.

The vehicle was allegedly swerving in and out of its lane before the officer stopped the driver.

The driver took a minute to find the button to roll down his window, police say.

When the officer spoke to the driver, he was visibly impaired, according to police.

After a breath sample, police say the man had twice the legal blood alcohol limit.

He was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance while exceeding blood alcohol concentration.

His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days and he would face a one-year suspension if convicted. The vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days, with the accused being responsible for all fees and fines.

