42-year-old Kingston man charged with impaired driving

Kingston police have charged a 42-year-old Kingston man with impaired driving after he was stopped speeding in midtown.
According to police, just after 4 a.m. Friday morning, an officer noticed a vehicle speeding on Princess Street towards Portsmouth Avenue.
The vehicle was allegedly swerving in and out of its lane before the officer stopped the driver.
The driver took a minute to find the button to roll down his window, police say.
When the officer spoke to the driver, he was visibly impaired, according to police.
After a breath sample, police say the man had twice the legal blood alcohol limit.
He was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance while exceeding blood alcohol concentration.
His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days and he would face a one-year suspension if convicted. The vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days, with the accused being responsible for all fees and fines.
