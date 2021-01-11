Menu

Canada

42-year-old Kingston man charged with impaired driving

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 11, 2021 8:52 am
A Kingston man is facing drunk driving charges after he was pulled over in Kingston's midtown early Friday morning.
Kingston police have charged a 42-year-old Kingston man with impaired driving after he was stopped speeding in midtown.

According to police, just after 4 a.m. Friday morning, an officer noticed a vehicle speeding on Princess Street towards Portsmouth Avenue.

The vehicle was allegedly swerving in and out of its lane before the officer stopped the driver.

Read more: Kingston police lay impaired driving charges after crash into hydro pole

The driver took a minute to find the button to roll down his window, police say.

When the officer spoke to the driver, he was visibly impaired, according to police.

After a breath sample, police say the man had twice the legal blood alcohol limit.

Read more: Lennox and Addington OPP kept busy over the long weekend with impaired drivers

He was charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance while exceeding blood alcohol concentration.

His driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days and he would face a one-year suspension if convicted. The vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days, with the accused being responsible for all fees and fines.

Drunk DrivingKingston PolicePrincess Streetdrunk driving KingstonKingston police impaired drivingkingston midtownportsmouth drunk drivingprincess street drunk driving
