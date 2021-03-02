N.B. reporting 28th COVID-19-related death, case confirmed in Miramichi high school

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is confirming the province’s 28th COVID-19-related death, while also reporting a presumptive case of the U.K. variant and a case in a high school.

The person who died was in his or her 80s and a resident of Manoir Belle Vue, an adult residential facility in Edmundston, N.B. Public Health says the person died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

Read more: Latest round of testing confirms 12 new cases at Manoir Belle Vue

The facility has been considered the centre of a recent outbreak, according to the province.

“Sharing the news of another death as a result of underlying complications including COVID-19 is not easy, nor should it be,” Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“I join all New Brunswickers in sending heartfelt condolences to this person’s family and friends.” Tweet This

Four new cases announced, three patients in ICU

In total, the province is reporting four new cases Tuesday, all of which are in Zone 7 (Miramichi region).

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

One person is in their 20s, two people are in their 50s and one person is in their 60s.

Since Monday, three people have recovered, for a total of 1,370 recoveries.

Three patients, however, are hospitalized in intensive care.

1:50 NB premier concerned about impact of the approaching march break NB premier concerned about impact of the approaching march break

Confirmed case at Miramichi high school

New Brunwick says a positive case was confirmed at Miramichi Valley High School. Anyone who is considered a close contact will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing.

Story continues below advertisement

The school is already closed this week for March break.

U.K. variant discovered

The province says a recently confirmed case of COVID-19 in Zone 7 has been identified as a presumptive case of the B.1.1.7 variant, discovered in the U.K., by the microbiology lab in Moncton. A sample will be sent to Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Labratory for confirmation.

Meanwhile, they note one case that was originally identified as the B.1.1.7 variant in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) has been found no to be. The Moncton lab asked the national lab to conduct a repeat sequencing, which showed it was COVID-19 but not the variant.