Dozens of tires slashed in Woodstock over weekend

Woodstock police say dozens of people’s tires were slashed in a northern portion of the city over the weekend.
Police say the incidents occurred Saturday overnight into Sunday in the area of Sydenham and Sloan streets.
As of Monday, they had confirmed that there were at least 31 victims although there could be more.
Trending Stories
Police were estimating the cost of the vandalism to total around $10,500.
Read more: ‘It definitely makes you feel fear for your safety,’ Woodstock man attacked online by anti-lockdown activists
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments