Crime

Dozens of tires slashed in Woodstock over weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 2:04 pm
Police estimate the total damage to be $10,500.
Woodstock police say dozens of people’s tires were slashed in a northern portion of the city over the weekend.

Police say the incidents occurred Saturday overnight into Sunday in the area of Sydenham and Sloan streets.

As of Monday, they had confirmed that there were at least 31 victims although there could be more.

Police were estimating the cost of the vandalism to total around $10,500.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

