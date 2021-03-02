Menu

Crime

Cobourg man accused of fleeing RIDE checkpoint: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Northumberland OPP allege a Cobourg man fled from the scene of a RIDE checkpoint on the weekend.
A Cobourg, Ont., man faces charges after allegedly fleeing an OPP Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) checkpoint on Saturday morning.

According to Northumberland OPP, at around 3:45 a.m. officers were conducting a RIDE checkpoint in the area of County Road 45 north of Dale Road in Hamilton Township, north of Cobourg. Police stopped one vehicle and requested that the driver pull off to the side of the road to conduct a roadside test using an approved screening device.

However, the driver fled in the vehicle before the test could be conducted, OPP allege.

The investigation led officers to a residence in Cobourg where the driver was located and arrested.

William McGovern, 19, of Cobourg, was charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand and flight from a peace officer.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg in April, OPP stated Tuesday.

Northumberland OPP notes failing to provide a suitable breath sample upon an officers’ demand can carry “the same consequences” as an impaired driving charge.

