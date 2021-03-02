COVID-19: Active cases fall to 27 for Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports just one new case of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Tuesday.

The new case is in the City of Kawartha Lakes and is the 1,032nd case for the health unit since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. Of the 1,032 cases, 952 are now resolved (six more since Monday) or approximately 92 per cent.

As a result, the number of active cases for the health unit continues to drop, falling to 27 on Tuesday, down from 32 on Monday. There are 17 active cases in Northumberland County and 10 in the Kawarthas.

There have been 14 variant of concern cases for the health unit and these consist of a dozen cases in Northumberland and two in the Kawarthas.

COVID-19 case data for March 2, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

As of Tuesday, there are three people receiving hospitalized care, two of whom are currently in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports that it does not currently have any COVID admissions as of noon Tuesday.

The only active outbreak for the health unit is at Regency Place long-term care and retirement homes in Port Hope. The outbreak was declared on Jan. 30 after a staff member tested positive.

What’s the magic number? In order to provide proper protection, a minimum of 70% of the population will need to get the COVID-19 vaccine, says @HKPRDHU Acting local Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Gemmill. Listen to his full comments here: https://t.co/eITJM4SKRz — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) March 1, 2021

The death toll from COVID-19 remains at 66 for the health unit, and this includes 55 people in the Kawarthas. Of those, 28 were residents who died due to a spring 2020 outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon and 18 were residents who died from an outbreak at Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay. That outbreak was declared over on Monday. There have been 11 deaths in Northumberland County and none in Haliburton County.

