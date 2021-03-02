Menu

Crime

Kingston police seize $40K worth of purple fentanyl, cash

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 11:02 am
Kingston's drug enforcement unit seized $40,000 worth of fentanyl and cash from two locations in the city last week.
Kingston police

Kingston police’s drug enforcement unit arrested two people last week for allegedly trafficking purple fentanyl in the region.

According to police, on Feb. 25, investigators executed search warrants at a west-end hotel and a home in the city’s north end.

Read more: Large quantity of purple and blue fentanyl seized in Napanee and Belleville, Ont.

Police say officers seized about $40,000 worth of purple fentanyl and cash from the two locations.

Police arrested a 58-year-old Kingston man and a 34-year-old Belleville woman.

Both were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl.

