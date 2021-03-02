West Mountain fire in Hamilton is under investigation by fire marshal

Send this page to someone via email

A multiple alarm fire on the West Mountain is under investigation by Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal.

The call came in just after 5 a.m. for a townhouse at 110 Essling Ave., near Upper Wentworth and Rymal Road.

Hamilton Police are holding the scene for the fire marshal.

No injuries have been reported and there’s no cause or damage estimate as yet.

The Hamilton Fire Department was called to the same block of Essling Avenue on Feb. 28 at about 5:30 a.m.

