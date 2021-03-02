Menu

Fire

West Mountain fire in Hamilton is under investigation by fire marshal

By Shiona Thompson Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 10:36 am
Hamilton Fire Department called to same block twice in a matter of days.
A multiple alarm fire on the West Mountain is under investigation by Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal.

The call came in just after 5 a.m. for a townhouse at 110 Essling Ave., near Upper Wentworth and Rymal Road.

Read more: Fire Marshal investigating two separate Hamilton fires

Hamilton Police are holding the scene for the fire marshal.

Read more: $450K of damage after blaze at east-end home, says Hamilton fire

No injuries have been reported and there’s no cause or damage estimate as yet.

The Hamilton Fire Department was called to the same block of Essling Avenue on Feb. 28 at about 5:30 a.m.

