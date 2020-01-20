Fire Marshal investigating two separate Hamilton fires

Ontario Fire Marshals were seen at two separate fires in the Hamilton area on Monday morning conducting investigations.
The first was at the site of a large barn fire on Sunday afternoon in the city’s southeast on Golf Club Road near Hendershot Road.
Hamilton fire say they were called out just before 4 p.m. to put out a blaze in single-storey barn housing between 45 and 55 boats.
“There were no reported injuries and the dollar loss will be extensive due to the number of boats inside,” Deputy Fire Chief John Verbeek told Global News.
Meanwhile, the fire marshal was also looking at a house fire at 79 Steven Street just north of Wilson early Monday morning.
Hamilton fire officials say they got the call around 2:12 a.m. and discovered “heavy fire conditions” upon arrival to the single-storey home.
No one was in the home during the fire, however, two people were assessed by paramedics at the scene, according to Verbeek.
One refused treatment while the other person was transported to hospital with minor smoke inhalation.
Damage is estimated at approximately $100,000.
COMMENTS