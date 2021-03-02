Ontario reports 966 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 966 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 302,805

Tuesday’s case count is lower than Monday’s which saw 1,023 new infections. On Sunday, 1,062 new cases were recorded and 1,185 on Saturday. It is also the first time in a week that daily cases have been fewer than 1,000.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 253 cases were recorded in Toronto, 223 in Peel Region, 99 in York Region and 64 in Ottawa.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,997 as 11 more deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 285,262 Ontarians were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is 94 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 979 from the previous day. There were slightly more resolved cases than new cases on Tuesday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 10,546 — down from the previous day when it was 10,570, but up from last Tuesday at 10,296. At the peak of the coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit above 30,000.

The government said 30,767 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 31,074 tests awaiting results. A total of 11,110,935 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Tuesday was 2.9 per cent, down from Monday when it was 3.1 per cent, and down from a week ago when it was at 4.2 per cent.

Ontario reported 677 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 18 from the previous day) with 284 patients in intensive care units (up by four) and 189 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 14).

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, the province has administered 727,021 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 22,326 in the last day. There are 264,896 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

