Man barricades himself in Saskatoon apartment, police investigating

Saskatoon police have taken a man into custody after reports of a break and enter at an apartment.

On Monday morning, police say officers arrived at the break and enter in progress. Several people came out of the apartment but one man refused to leave the building.

Police blocked off the 1100 block of Avenue W North until around 2:30 p.m. when the man came out of the apartment and was subsequently arrested.

Saskatoon Police Service officials say the investigation is ongoing.

