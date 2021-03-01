Menu

Crime

Man barricades himself in Saskatoon apartment, police investigating

By Emily Olsen Global News
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle.
A file photo of a Saskatoon police vehicle. File / Global News

Saskatoon police have taken a man into custody after reports of a break and enter at an apartment.

On Monday morning, police say officers arrived at the break and enter in progress. Several people came out of the apartment but one man refused to leave the building. 

Read more: Saskatoon police warn eastside residents of increase in break-and-enters

Police blocked off the 1100 block of Avenue W North until around 2:30 p.m. when the man came out of the apartment and was subsequently arrested.

Saskatoon Police Service officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan’s high crime severity index not reflective of public risk, professors say' Saskatchewan’s high crime severity index not reflective of public risk, professors say
Saskatchewan’s high crime severity index not reflective of public risk, professors say – Oct 29, 2020
