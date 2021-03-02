Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 2

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday.

Peel begins COVID-19 vaccine registration for seniors 80+ at 2 sites

Peel Region is now accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments for seniors aged 80 years and older.

For those who live in Brampton and wish to get a shot, they can book online for The Chinguacousy Wellness Centre.

For those who live in Mississauga and wish to get a shot, they can pre-register for an appointment online for the city’s Trillium Health Partner’s Clinic.

The registration for both websites will remain active until Ontario introduces its own booking system on March 15.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 966 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

253 were in Toronto

223 were in Peel Region

99 were in York Region

34 were in Durham Region

32 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 966 new coronavirus cases, 11 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 966 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 302,805

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,997 as 11 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 979 from the previous day. The government said 30,767 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. yesterday, the province has administered 727,021 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 22,326 in the last day. There are 264,896 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,746 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of two deaths from yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 97 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by nine from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 71 active cases among long-term care residents and 162 active cases among staff — down by nine and down by 17, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 8,813 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 262 more cases in the last three days — 231 student cases, 30 staff cases and one was not identified.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 640 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Twenty-three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 2,716 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 41 (33 new child cases and eight staff cases). Out of 5,268 child care centres in Ontario, 149 currently have cases and 24 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.