Canada

City of Kitchener relaunches website, says it will provide cutting-edge service

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 3:55 pm
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall.
The City of Kitchener flag outside of city hall. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The City of Kitchener has relaunched its website with a new interface called MyKitchener, which the city says will provide cutting-edge customer service.

“The MyKitchener website and portal will forever change the way citizens interact with the City,” Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic stated.

Read more: Kitchener council approves new anti-idling bylaw

“Kitchener, through its Digital Kitchener initiatives, has become synonymous with cutting edge technology and now our online service experience will match. Information and services are now more accessible and interactive than ever.”

The city says its new platform features a customizable collection of widgets that allow area residents to build the home page to their own specifications.

Trending Stories

Residents will also be able to get notifications for things such as snow events, road closures or swimmings and skating events.

They will also be able to pay utility and property taxes while also finding information about properties in one place.

Read more: Kitchener Market sets up online shop — ‘This will make it easier to choose local’

The city says it reconstructed the website based upon what it heard from residents during consultations during its customer service review.

Kitchener says it lowered the reading level on the website to make it more accessible to the community.

It also structured the site so it will work with voice assistants like Siri, Alexa and Google.

