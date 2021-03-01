Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian hit by truck on central Alberta highway dies: RCMP

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser.
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press

RCMP say a woman hit by a vehicle in central Alberta on Saturday has died from her injuries.

The victim was walking in the eastbound lane of Highway 11A just west of Rocky Mountain House at around 7:30 p.m. when she was hit by an eastbound pickup truck, RCMP said.

“Despite lifesaving efforts at the scene, the female was pronounced deceased,” RCMP said in a Monday news release.

Trending Stories

Read more: Gun pulled on peace officer during traffic stop near Rocky Mountain House: RCMP

The collision caused both eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 11A to be closed temporarily while officers investigated.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released by RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday, no charges had been laid.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPAlberta RCMPPedestrian Collisionpedestrian hitRocky Mountain HousePedestrian Crashwoman hitpickup truck hits womanwoman hit by truck
Flyers
More weekly flyers