Pedestrian hit by truck on central Alberta highway dies: RCMP

RCMP say a woman hit by a vehicle in central Alberta on Saturday has died from her injuries.

The victim was walking in the eastbound lane of Highway 11A just west of Rocky Mountain House at around 7:30 p.m. when she was hit by an eastbound pickup truck, RCMP said.

“Despite lifesaving efforts at the scene, the female was pronounced deceased,” RCMP said in a Monday news release.

The collision caused both eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 11A to be closed temporarily while officers investigated.

The identity of the victim hasn’t been released by RCMP.

As of Monday, no charges had been laid.