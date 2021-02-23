Gun pulled on peace officer during traffic stop near Rocky Mountain House: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in central Alberta are searching for a man accused of pulling a gun on a peace officer during a traffic stop in a rural area.

It happened Tuesday morning south of Rocky Mountain House, in the Cow Lake area. RCMP said a Clearwater County peace officer pulled over an older model Jeep with an Alberta licence plate at 11:45 a.m.

The man driving got out of the Jeep and exchanged words with the peace officer. RCMP said the man then went back to his vehicle, got a rifle from the back seat, and pointed it at the officer. Police said he did not fire the rifle.

The peace officer repositioned, or moved his vehicle away from the area, while the man with the gun drove away. As of publishing, he had not been found.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said given the man is in possession of a rifle, the public is warned to not approach him or his vehicle.

If you have information about the suspect’s identity, please contact the Rocky Mountain House RCMP at 403-845-2881 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.