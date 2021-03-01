Ottawa opens COVID-19 vaccine appointments to eligible seniors aged 80+

Send this page to someone via email

Adults aged 80 and older living in select Ottawa neighbourhoods can now call to book their appointments to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The city opened up its system for eligible seniors on Monday afternoon, with the earliest appointments scheduled to begin on Friday.

Bookings are available to residents born in or before 1941 or adult recipients of chronic home care who also live in one of the seven communities experiencing high rates of the novel coronavirus:

Emerald Woods

Heatherington

Ledbury

Heron Gate

Ridgemont

Riverview

Sawmill Creek

The city asks that residents fill out its new screening tool to confirm they are among the eligible vaccine recipients based on their age, postal code and other qualifying factors.

Those in the priority groups can call 613-691-5505 to book an appointment. The phone line will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

Service is available in multiple languages.

The city notes that walk-ins will not be accepted, so calling ahead is mandatory.

The jabs will be administered at one of three pop-up clinics to start, with other sites to be announced next week.

The first three pop-up sites are:

Albion Heatherington Community Centre, 1560 Heatherington Rd.

Sawmill Creek Pool and Community Centre, 3380 D’Aoust Ave.

Assunnah Muslims Association Community Centre, 1216 Hunt Club Rd.

The city notes that vaccines are not yet available to the general population of adults aged 80 and older and asks that those who are not eligible based on age or neighbourhood do not call the line.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, explained last week that using the city’s limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines to protect the oldest adults living in the neighbourhoods facing the highest risk of transmission is the most effective way to reduce hospitalizations and deaths related to the virus.

The city plans to open a series of community clinics later in March for the rest of the 80-plus population and those receiving chronic home care, pending vaccine deliveries.

Ottawa is getting ahead of the curve by booking in adults living outside congregate living, retirement and long-term care settings. The city is expected to shift vaccine booking for the general population to the provincewide system once it becomes available, currently slated for March 15.

