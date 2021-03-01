Strong winds Monday afternoon could ‘throw’ objects says Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canada’s weather agency says winds are expected to reach 80 km/h in Hamilton on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Environment Canada says the gusts will be mixed in with some flurries as temperatures drop to -8 C.

“The strong winds may throw loose objects, cause tree branches to break and damage property,” the agency said in its release.

Read more: No maple syrup festival this spring at Westfield Heritage Village due to pandemic

Power outages are also possible.

The forecast is also calling for a wind chill of -17 by Monday afternoon before letting up in the evening.

Wind is expected to be a factor for the next couple of days with temperatures expected to feel like -16 with the wind chill on Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

2:38 Ontario pumps so-called ’emergency brakes’ placing 2 regions in lockdown Ontario pumps so-called ’emergency brakes’ placing 2 regions in lockdown