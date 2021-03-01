Menu

Weather

Strong winds Monday afternoon could ‘throw’ objects says Environment Canada

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 1:25 pm
Global News

Canada’s weather agency says winds are expected to reach 80 km/h in Hamilton on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Environment Canada says the gusts will be mixed in with some flurries as temperatures drop to -8 C.

“The strong winds may throw loose objects, cause tree branches to break and damage property,” the agency said in its release.

Read more: No maple syrup festival this spring at Westfield Heritage Village due to pandemic

Power outages are also possible.

The forecast is also calling for a wind chill of -17 by Monday afternoon before letting up in the evening.

Wind is expected to be a factor for the next couple of days with temperatures expected to feel like -16 with the wind chill on Tuesday morning.

