Lifestyle

No maple syrup festival this spring at Westfield Heritage Village due to pandemic

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted March 1, 2021 11:49 am
There will be no maple syrup festival at Westfield Heritage Village, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Another spring tradition has been wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) says it will not be hosting its Maple Syrup Festival and related activities at Westfield Heritage Village.

A statement released by the HCA says that in light of the ongoing pandemic and after reviewing the current provincial restrictions, it has decided that offering those activities this year would not be “in the best interest of the public, staff and volunteers.”

Read more: No spring Christie Antique & Vintage Show as pandemic continues

It’s the second event cancellation involving the HCA in as many weeks.

Last Tuesday, the conservation authority confirmed that the spring Christie Antique & Vintage Show has been cancelled.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton COVID-19Hamilton Conservation AuthorityHCARocktonChristie Antique & Vintage Showwestfield heritage villageHamilton maple syrup
