Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

No spring Christie Antique & Vintage Show as pandemic continues

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 23, 2021 2:01 pm
Due to COVID-19, the spring Christie Antique & Vintage Show at Christie Lake is cancelled for 2021.
Due to COVID-19, the spring Christie Antique & Vintage Show at Christie Lake is cancelled for 2021. CHML

A popular spring event is the latest to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hamilton Conservation Authority, in a media release issued Tuesday morning, has confirmed that the spring Christie Antique & Vintage Show has been cancelled.

This year’s event was scheduled for May 29, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release says HCA staff “felt this was the best decision for the safety of the public, dealers, vendors and staff.”

Trending Stories

“We look forward to sharing this experience with you when the time is right, and we can provide a safe environment for all to enjoy,” organizers said.

The annual show and sale has been running since 1988, but both the spring and fall shows were also cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The event can attract over 10,000 people to the Christie Conservation Area, where hundreds of vendors sell everything from jewelry and clothing to art and collectible memorabilia.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton COVID-19Hamilton Conservation AuthorityHCAhamilton eventsChristie Conservation AreaChristie Antique & Vintage Showchristie antique and vintage show
Flyers
More weekly flyers