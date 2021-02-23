No spring Christie Antique & Vintage Show as pandemic continues

Send this page to someone via email

A popular spring event is the latest to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Hamilton Conservation Authority, in a media release issued Tuesday morning, has confirmed that the spring Christie Antique & Vintage Show has been cancelled.

This year’s event was scheduled for May 29, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the release says HCA staff “felt this was the best decision for the safety of the public, dealers, vendors and staff.”

“We look forward to sharing this experience with you when the time is right, and we can provide a safe environment for all to enjoy,” organizers said.

The annual show and sale has been running since 1988, but both the spring and fall shows were also cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.

The event can attract over 10,000 people to the Christie Conservation Area, where hundreds of vendors sell everything from jewelry and clothing to art and collectible memorabilia.

Advertisement