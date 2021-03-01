Menu

Canada

Suspect in attempted arson of Montreal synagogue found not criminally responsible

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2021 12:15 pm
Spray-painted swastikas are shown on the doors of Shaar Hashomayim, one of Montreal's largest synagogues, in a handout photo. A 28-year-old man charged with trying to set fire to a Montreal synagogue has been found not criminally responsible.
Spray-painted swastikas are shown on the doors of Shaar Hashomayim, one of Montreal's largest synagogues, in a handout photo. A 28-year-old man charged with trying to set fire to a Montreal synagogue has been found not criminally responsible. Handout/The Canadian Press

A 28-year-old man charged with trying to set fire to a Montreal synagogue has been found not criminally responsible.

Audrey Roy Cloutier, spokeswoman for the director of prosecutions, confirmed Monday that the court last week declared Adam Riga not criminally responsible after he underwent a psychiatric evaluation to determine if he was fit to be arraigned.

Riga was arrested Jan. 13, shortly after spray-painted swastikas were found on the doors of Shaar Hashomayim temple in Montreal.

READ MORE: Man charged with attempted arson, uttering threats after graffiti attack on Westmount synagogue

Rabbi Adam Scheier had written a letter to members of the congregation saying the suspect was carrying a gas canister when he was arrested.

Riga had been charged with possession of incendiary materials and with threatening to burn down the synagogue.

The attack on the temple was widely condemned across the country, including by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
