Manitoba health officials give coronavirus update

Manitoba’s chief public health officer will give a live update on the province’s efforts against COVID-19 Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

Over the weekend Manitoba reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 and attributed the deaths of another six Manitobans to the virus.

Since the first infections of COVID-19 were reported in Manitoba last March, the province has recorded 31,859 cases.

According to provincial health records, 895 Manitobans with COVID-19 have lost their lives.

As of Sunday morning, there were 1,194 known active cases of COVID-19 in Manitoba and the province’s five-day test positivity rate was 3.7 per cent.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, visit our coronavirus page.