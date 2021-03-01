Canada Post suspends service to 2 more Toronto apartments after residents seen not wearing masks

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Post says it suspended service to two more apartment buildings in Toronto after residents were reportedly seen not wearing masks.

Residents of 100 and 150 Graydon Hall, near Don Mills Road and Highway 401, are being asked to now pick up their mail at the nearest post office, 70 Wynford Dr., which is more than six kilometres away from the buildings.

A statement from Canada Post to Global News on Sunday said the reasoning is due to “safety concerns.”

“Within the areas of the buildings delivery employees must access to deliver mail, some individuals are not wearing masks. This is a safety risk and we have advised the buildings’ management,” the statement explained.

“Service will resume once it is safe to do so.”

Under a City of Toronto bylaw, residents of apartment buildings and condos are required to wear masks in common areas. Exemptions under the bylaw are children under the age of two or people with underlying medical conditions.

In mid-February, Global News reported Canada Post stopped delivering mail to two other apartment buildings at 103 and 105 West Lodge Ave., in the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Queen Street West, for the same reason.

For those buildings, residents were asked to go to a depot located on Commissioners Street, which is almost 11 kilometres away or an over hour-long, three-stop transit ride.

Residents from the West Lodge buildings also told Global News they were not told whether they’d be contacted by Canada Post if they have mail to pick up. This left residents questioning whether they would have to make the trek to the office just in case they may have mail.