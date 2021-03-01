Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Calgary firefighters take on large flames, thick smoke at Woodlands fire

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Calgary firefighters respond to a fire in the 500 Block of Woodridge Terrace Southwest on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Calgary firefighters respond to a fire in the 500 Block of Woodridge Terrace Southwest on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Global News

Calgary fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a blaze in the community of Woodlands on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to a multi-family complex in the 500 block of Woodridge Terrace Southwest at around 8:30 p.m.

Crews found thick black smoke and large flames coming from the window of one of the second-floor units.

Read more: Calgary firefighters battle blaze in Southwood

Firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze from the outside of the building before entering the unit and putting out more flames in a bedroom.

Trending Stories

The Calgary Fire Department said all four occupants were able to get out safely thanks to working smoke alarms that alerted them to the fire.

Story continues below advertisement

No injuries were reported and the fire department said crews were able to keep flames from spreading to other units.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire departmentCalgary FireCFDCalgary apartment fireWoodlandsCalgary WoodlandsCalgary residental fireCalgary Woodlands fireWoodlands fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers