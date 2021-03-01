Prince Philip transferred to different hospital for further treatment

Send this page to someone via email

Britain’s Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was transferred to a different hospital in central London on Monday to have tests for a pre-existing heart condition as well as receive treatment for an infection.

“The Duke remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth, walked into the private London hospital on Feb. 16 after he was advised by his doctor to be admitted after he felt unwell.

Buckingham Palace previously said Philip was only expected to remain at the hospital for a few days for observation.

His 94-year-old wife has stayed at Windsor Castle, her home to the west of London where the couple have been during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Both royals have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and the Duke’s illness is not related to COVID.

A royal source has said last week Philip was in good spirits.

Also last week, Prince William, son of heir Prince Charles, said his grandfather was “OK, they’re keeping an eye on him.”

The hospitalization of Philip, who has been the queen’s confidante throughout her 69-year reign and the patriarch of the family, deprives the monarch of his counsel.

However, the prince has taken more of a back seat since he retired from public life in 2017, with many of his official roles being taken on by other members of the family.

