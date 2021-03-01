Ontario Police College outbreak in Aylmer linked to 65 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

All in-person learning at the Ontario Police College (OPC) in Aylmer, Ont., has been halted in response to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The outbreak is linked to 65 positive cases of COVID-19 since Feb. 22.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

All those who have tested positive are self-isolating, and recruits who test positive are remaining at the college for their self-isolation, a statement said.

Over the next 14 days, the OPC said it will work to evaluate options for virtual courses.

Southwestern Public health reported Sunday that 84 cases were active in the region, of which 65 were in Aylmer.

Advertisement