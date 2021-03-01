Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Ontario Police College outbreak in Aylmer linked to 65 cases

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 1, 2021 7:28 am
All in person learning at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont. has been halted in response to an outbreak of COVID-19.
All in person learning at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, Ont. has been halted in response to an outbreak of COVID-19. Getty Images

All in-person learning at the Ontario Police College (OPC) in Aylmer, Ont., has been halted in response to an outbreak of COVID-19.

The outbreak is linked to 65 positive cases of COVID-19 since Feb. 22.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

All those who have tested positive are self-isolating, and recruits who test positive are remaining at the college for their self-isolation, a statement said.

Trending Stories

Read more: 21 new coronavirus cases in London and Middlesex, 29 in Aylmer on Sunday

Over the next 14 days, the OPC said it will work to evaluate options for virtual courses.

Southwestern Public health reported Sunday that 84 cases were active in the region, of which 65 were in Aylmer.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus outbreakCOVID-19 OutbreakOntario Police CollegeOntario POlice College COVID-19Ontario Police College OutbreakOPC outbreak
Flyers
More weekly flyers