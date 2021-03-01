Menu

Health

New COVID-19 measures take effect in 9 Ontario regions with 2 into lockdown

By Staff The Canadian Press
Click to play video 'Ontario pumps so-called ’emergency brakes’ placing 2 regions in lockdown' Ontario pumps so-called ’emergency brakes’ placing 2 regions in lockdown
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario pumps so-called 'emergency brakes' placing 2 regions in lockdown. As Morganne Campbell reports, business owners appear to be at their wits end over the province's approach to managing the pandemic.

TORONTO — New public health measures meant to limit the spread of COVID-19 went into effect across nine Ontario regions today, including two that are heading into lockdown due to rising case counts.

The Thunder Bay and Simcoe-Muskoka health units have seen infections rising in recent days, driven in part by transmission of more infectious variants of the virus.

The province activated what it describes as an “emergency break” for those districts, moving them to the grey tier of Ontario’s colour-coded pandemic response plan.

Read more: Simcoe Muskoka, Thunder Bay move to Ontario’s grey-lockdown zone March 1

The move will impose a variety of more stringent public health measures in those regions, including capping most indoor gatherings at 10 people, closing restaurants to in-person service and forcing non-essential retailers to operate at 25-per-cent capacity.

Seven other public health units will be easing restrictions as they move down a level in the provincial framework.

The Niagara Region is now classified as red, the Chatham-Kent, Middlesex-London and Southwestern units all move to the orange tier, Haldimand-Norfolk and Huron Perth transition to the yellow level, and Grey Bruce will become a green zone with the least restrictive measures in place.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Peel Region wants to skip grey lockdown zone following latest provincial orders' Coronavirus: Peel Region wants to skip grey lockdown zone following latest provincial orders
Coronavirus: Peel Region wants to skip grey lockdown zone following latest provincial orders
© 2021 The Canadian Press
