Man shot dead during RCMP call to Vancouver Island First Nations community

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is being deployed after a man was shot and killed in an “interaction” with police in the First Nations community of Opistaht, near Tofino.

The B.C. RCMP says a second man was taken into custody.

RCMP say officers were called to a home in the Meares Island community around 9:30 p.m. Saturday “to locate a woman in distress.”

“When they arrived an interaction took place and one male was shot and another was taken into custody,” according to a police media release.

Police located the woman and took her to hospital for assessment.

The RCMP said it is investigating the initial call, including allegations the woman was being held against her will.

The Independent Investigations Office, which probes all instances where police action or inaction may have resulted in serious harm or death, has been notified and will attend the scene today, according to police.

The IIO has yet to comment.

— More to come…

