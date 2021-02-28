Menu

Crime

Man shot dead during RCMP call to Vancouver Island First Nations community

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 28, 2021 2:51 pm
A man is dead and another in police custody after a police-involved shooting near Tofino.
File / Global News

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is being deployed after a man was shot and killed in an “interaction” with police in the First Nations community of Opistaht, near Tofino.

The B.C. RCMP says a second man was taken into custody.

RCMP say officers were called to a home in the Meares Island community around 9:30 p.m. Saturday “to locate a woman in distress.”

Read more: Police watchdog called in after man shot by Chilliwack RCMP officer

“When they arrived an interaction took place and one male was shot and another was taken into custody,” according to a police media release.

Trending Stories

Police located the woman and took her to hospital for assessment.

The RCMP said it is investigating the initial call, including allegations the woman was being held against her will.

Story continues below advertisement

The Independent Investigations Office, which probes all instances where police action or inaction may have resulted in serious harm or death, has been notified and will attend the scene today, according to police.

The IIO has yet to comment.

— More to come…

