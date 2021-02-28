Menu

Crime

Police: 2 teens charged with assault, robbery

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted February 28, 2021 2:24 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car.
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Two girls have been arrested following an assault on a 47-year-old woman.

East District general patrol officers responded to the area of Meadowood Drive and St. Anne’s Road on Feb. 26 at 10:38 p.m. for a report of two people assaulting an adult.

When officers arrived they found the injured 47-year-old who was then transported to hospital in stable condition.

Police say one suspect tried to flee but was taken into custody.

The K9 unit tracked two additional suspects, a male and female, to Richfield Avenue and St. Anne’s Road where they were also taken into custody.

Major crimes unit members believe the victim was walking in the area when she was approached by the two young women and who asked her for money.

When she declined, the two girls pushed her to the ground, attempted to steal her purse and assaulted her.

Police say a bystander saw the attack and intervened by pulling one of the suspects from the victim before they fled.

A 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, both from Winnipeg, have been charged with robbery and assault among other charges.

A 19-year-old man, who was tracked by the K9 unit with one of the suspects, was released without charges.

