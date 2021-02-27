Edmonton NDP MLA Janis Irwin’s office vandalized

Send this page to someone via email

An Edmonton MLA spent Saturday morning cleaning up after her constituency office was vandalized.

The words “Antifa liar” were written across the front window of Janis Irwin’s office.

The Highlands-Norwood MLA shared the image with a caption about the importance of denouncing racism and white supremacy.

Good morning to everyone who continues to denounce racism and white supremacy, no matter how angry or uncomfortable it makes some people. pic.twitter.com/efrp0C7MoL — Janis Irwin (@JanisIrwin) February 27, 2021

Tweets later in the day showed residents at Irwin’s office helping to clean up the graffiti and posting messages of support.

Blown away by your support. Love to you all. And the biggest shoutout to Melissa, a constituent, who came over immediately with cleaner. An angel with acetone ♥️🙏 pic.twitter.com/DyuBpwzIJ3 — Janis Irwin (@JanisIrwin) February 27, 2021

Love this! Mom and I left a sparkly message of support on the windows along with other supporters at @JanisIrwin office in Edmonton-Highlands. Janis, your impact is felt in positive ways far and wide. Solidarity friend, to you and your staff! #ableg #NDP 🍊💜 pic.twitter.com/ddwmhbea3g — Jessica Littlewood (@JLittlewoodNDP) February 27, 2021

Just drove by and had to stop for photos. A message of hate was painted on this morning. By now… Well, Alberta loves it some @JanisIrwin! 🥰🥺 #yeg pic.twitter.com/S3S7GklaLO — Emma Pyke (@pykeemma1) February 27, 2021

Irwin tweeted her appreciation for those who came out to show their support.

“This act of vandalism has left me sad and angry, but it needs to be said: this is just a fraction of what racialized folks and members of the LGBTQ2S+ community face every day,” she wrote.

She also encouraged others to denounce hate and speak out against it.

“This isn’t about political disagreements; this is about hate. Over the last few months in Edmonton, six Black Muslim women have been assaulted for simply being who they are. And those are just the incidents we know about,” she tweeted.

Premier Jason Kenney denounced the vandalism.

I condemn the vandalism of MLA Janis Irwin’s office today. Many other MLA offices have been vandalized in recent months. Shame on those responsible. If you disagree with an MLA, there are countless legitimate ways to register your views. Vandalism is not one of them. — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 27, 2021