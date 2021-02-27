Edmonton NDP MLA Janis Irwin’s office vandalized

An Edmonton MLA spent Saturday morning cleaning up after her constituency office was vandalized.
The words “Antifa liar” were written across the front window of Janis Irwin’s office.
READ MORE: $180,000 worth of vandalism done at Edmonton’s Foote Field
The Highlands-Norwood MLA shared the image with a caption about the importance of denouncing racism and white supremacy.
READ MORE: Police investigate after suspect goes on ‘glass-breaking rampage’ in north Edmonton
Tweets later in the day showed residents at Irwin’s office helping to clean up the graffiti and posting messages of support.
Irwin tweeted her appreciation for those who came out to show their support.
“This act of vandalism has left me sad and angry, but it needs to be said: this is just a fraction of what racialized folks and members of the LGBTQ2S+ community face every day,” she wrote.
She also encouraged others to denounce hate and speak out against it.
“This isn’t about political disagreements; this is about hate. Over the last few months in Edmonton, six Black Muslim women have been assaulted for simply being who they are. And those are just the incidents we know about,” she tweeted.
Premier Jason Kenney denounced the vandalism.
Comments