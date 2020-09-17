$180,000 worth of vandalism done at Edmonton’s Foote Field

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating after $180,000 worth of damage was done to the Foote Field sports dome.

At around 10:35 p.m. Sunday, police said a man climbed over the rail on the west side of Foote Field and slashed the side of the fabric sports dome. Police believe the man slashed the dome in several places as he walked alongside the structure.

The suspect is described as a man with a thin to medium build with light brown or dirty-blonde hair. He’s between five-foot-eight and six-feet tall. He was wearing black pants, a black jacket, black hoodie and sneakers at the time of the crime, police said.

A surveillance picture provided by police also appeared to show the suspect wearing a mask.

Edmonton police search for a suspect after $180,000 worth of damage was done to the Foote Field sports dome. Courtesy, Edmonton police

Foote Field is part of the University of Alberta’s south campus, located in the area of 116 Street and 68 Avenue.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

