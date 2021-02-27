Quebec reports 858 COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths on one year anniversary of first case

Send this page to someone via email

One year since Quebec recorded its first presumptive case of COVID-19, the province is recording 858 new infections and 13 deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus.

The Health Department reported 599 hospitalizations today, a drop of 21 patients. There are also seven fewer people requiring intensive care for a total of 112.

One year ago today, Quebec authorities reported that a woman returning from travel to Iran was the province’s first presumptive COVID-19 patient. Her status was confirmed the next day.

Since the pandemic was declared last March, the province has reported 287,003 confirmed infections and 10,385 deaths, with 268,645 people recovered.

Quebec administered 15,902 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday for a total of 418,399.

Premier François Legault, in a letter posted today to his Facebook page, says he feels great hope as vaccinations of the general population have begun in recent days and are scheduled to ramp up on Monday in the Montreal area.

