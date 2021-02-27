Nova Scotia reports 4 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reports four new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

Three cases are in the central zone and are close contacts of previously reported cases. The fourth case is in the eastern zone and is related to travel.

There are 39 known active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

“While today’s case count is lower than the last two days, I am still greatly concerned about the trend we have been seeing in recent case numbers in Halifax,” said Premier Iain Rankin in the news release.

The province completed 3,230 tests for COVID-19 on Friday.

Nova Scotia has not completed this many tests in one day since Dec. 1, 2020, when it reported the same number.

“We must follow the public health restrictions to reverse the recent trend,” Rankin said in the release.

“No matter whether you live in Halifax or elsewhere in the province, I encourage you, even if you don’t have symptoms, to book an appointment at one of the primary assessment centres or drop into a pop-up testing site.”

Due to the overwhelming interest in getting tested for COVID-19 we have had to make some adjustments to our added testing opportunities this weekend: pic.twitter.com/p3yvD5MPCk — Nova Scotia Health (@HealthNS) February 26, 2021

Asymptomatic testing will be available at the Halifax Convention Centre, on Argyle Street, from Saturday to Monday, from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m.

A mobile testing unit with drop-in testing is available in Canning, N.S. on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A mobile testing unit is also available at the Sackville Royal Canadian Legion, Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Berwick Primary Assessment Centre is offering drop-in testing this weekend as well, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Saturday and Sunday.

To date, there have been 549 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths in the second wave of the pandemic in Nova Scotia.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,638 cases confirmed, of which 1,534 are considered resolved. There have also been 65 deaths.

Two people are currently in hospital, in intensive care.

