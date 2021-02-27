Menu

Crime

Surrey RCMP searching for missing 9-year-old girl

By Simon Little Global News
Have you seen Judith Uwamahoro?.
Surrey RCMP

Police in Surrey, B.C., are asking for the public’s help to find a missing nine-year-old girl.

Judith Uwamahoro was last seen around 4 p.m., Friday, near 99th Avenue and 122 Street in Surrey.

Police and family are concerned about her well-being.

Click to play video 'What is a Silver Alert?' What is a Silver Alert?
What is a Silver Alert? – Oct 9, 2020

Judith is described as four-foot-seven and 80 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white cardigan sweater, dark pants and grey runners.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

