New Brunswick reports 2 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

New Brunswick reported two new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, both of which are in the Edmundston region.

The cases involve two individuals in their 70s.

As of Saturday, 41 cases remain active in the province.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 1,430 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 1,362 cases have recovered.

There have been 26 deaths as a result of the virus in the province. One patient is hospitalized with COVID-19 and is in intensive care.

Friday, 827 tests for COVID-19 were conducted, for a total of 228, 219 tests since the pandemic began in March.

All New Brunswick health zones remain in the orange level of COVID-19 recovery as of Saturday.

However, in a Friday briefing New Brunswick officials said all of the province’s health zones could move to a modified yellow phase by March 8, if the province continues on the path of fewer COVID-19 cases.

The new yellow phase will be more restrictive than the ones experienced by the province before the current orange phase. Under the revised phase, the household bubble will be expanded to a group of 15 people which will be referred to as a group of Steady15.

More details on the response plan adjustments are available in this COVID-19 update.

