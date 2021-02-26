Premier Blaine Higgs, Dr. Jennifer Russell to lead N.B. COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick’s premier and the province’s top doctor are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Friday.

The province has slowly but surely seen a drop in active cases since a tremendous spike at the beginning of the year.

As of Thursday, there were 49 active cases in the province.

At its peak in New Brunswick, there were 348 active cases of COVID-19 on Jan. 25, 2021.

Two patients are hospitalized, and one is in intensive care.

To date, there have been 1,427 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, of which 1,351 people are considered to have recovered.

Twenty-six people have died as a result of the virus.

All zones in the province remain in the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 response plan.

The update will begin at 2:30 p.m. AT.