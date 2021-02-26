Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Premier Blaine Higgs, Dr. Jennifer Russell to lead N.B. COVID-19 update

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video ''
LIVE STREAM: New Brunswick officials will provide a COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. AT.

New Brunswick’s premier and the province’s top doctor are set to provide a COVID-19 update on Friday.

The province has slowly but surely seen a drop in active cases since a tremendous spike at the beginning of the year.

As of Thursday, there were 49 active cases in the province.

Read more: New Brunswick reports single COVID-19 case Thursday

At its peak in New Brunswick, there were 348 active cases of COVID-19 on Jan. 25, 2021.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Two patients are hospitalized, and one is in intensive care.

Trending Stories

To date, there have been 1,427 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, of which 1,351 people are considered to have recovered.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'New Brunswick civil servants in hot seat over ambulance response times' New Brunswick civil servants in hot seat over ambulance response times
New Brunswick civil servants in hot seat over ambulance response times

Twenty-six people have died as a result of the virus.

All zones in the province remain in the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 response plan.

The update will begin at 2:30 p.m. AT.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Blaine HiggsCOVID-19 New Brunswickcoronavirus New BrunswickDr. Jennifer RussellJennifer RussellPremier Blaine Higgs
Flyers
More weekly flyers