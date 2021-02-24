Menu

Canada

New Brunswick’s auditor general warns of crisis in nursing home sector

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2021 1:21 pm
Click to play video 'N.B. auditor general highlights lack of public accountability in new audit' N.B. auditor general highlights lack of public accountability in new audit
New Brunswick’s auditor general released her latest report Tuesday, raising concerns over the debt load of NB Power, the botched implementation of an electronic medical records system, and the lack of action on past recommendations surrounding nursing-home beds. Silas Brown reports.

New Brunswick’s auditor general is warning of a crisis in the nursing home sector if the government doesn’t address the shortage of spaces.

Kim Adair-MacPherson says the number of seniors in the province is expected to double by 2036 and there are currently almost 800 seniors waiting for a nursing home placement.

She says it’s unclear how the province plans to address the demand.

Read more: Walk-in clinics, youth centre: New Brunswick shares addictions and mental health plan

Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch says 600 new nursing home beds will be opened over the next five years.

He says the procedure the government uses to request proposals for new nursing homes has been streamlined, which he says should speed things up.

Cecile Cassista, executive director of the Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents Rights, says the government should concentrate on helping seniors remain in their own homes instead of putting them into nursing residences.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2021.

Click to play video 'Some New Brunswickers still waiting for province’s staycation rebate' Some New Brunswickers still waiting for province’s staycation rebate
Some New Brunswickers still waiting for province’s staycation rebate
© 2021 The Canadian Press
New Brunswicknursing homeAG ReportBruce FitchNew Brunswick Auditor GeneralKim Adair-MacPhersonNursing Home BedsNursing home crisis
