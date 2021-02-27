Ontario reports 1,185 new coronavirus cases, 16 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,185 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 299,754.

“Locally, there are 331 new cases in Toronto, 220 in Peel and 119 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 282,315 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 984 and is 94.2 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Sixteen additional deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 6,960.

More than 59,400 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 10,995,968 tests and 27,989 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.1 per cent, which is down from Friday’s report, when it was 2.3 per cent, and down from last Saturday’s report, when it was 2.2 per cent.

There have been 508 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first discovered in the U.K. (up by 31), as well as 25 of the B.1.351 variant which was discovered in South Africa (up by 11), and two cases of the P.1 variant, first found in Brazil (no change).

Provincial figures showed there are 680 people hospitalized with the virus (down by three), with 276 in intensive care (down by eight), 182 of whom are on a ventilator (down by 11).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

147,397 people are male

150,818 people are female

39,954 people are 19 and under

109,764 people are 20 to 39

86,635 people are 40 to 59

43,149 people are 60 to 79

20,189 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,743 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged. There are currently 101 outbreaks in long-term care homes, 66 of which are reported to have no resident cases.

There are 88 active cases among long-term care residents and 175 among staff.

As of Friday evening, 668,104 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 24,339 from the previous day.

So far, 260,972 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

