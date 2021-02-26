All ferry sailings on major routes cancelled as Lower Mainland faces windstorm’s 2nd punch

Send this page to someone via email

BC Ferries cancelled multiple sailings on all major routes Friday, as the South Coast was battered by high winds.

Environment Canada extended a wind warning for Metro Vancouver and the Southern Gulf Islands, with winds forecast to reach 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h Friday evening.

Afternoon winds were in the ballpark of 50 km/h gusting to 70 km/h.

Wind and waves picking up at 2 nd beach!! #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/s8pijxPvOw — duncaroo (@duncaroo) February 26, 2021

BC Ferries announced cancellations for the remainder of the day on the Vancouver (Tsawwassen) to Nanaimo (Duke Point), Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) to Nanaimo (Departure Bay) and Vancouver (Tsawwassen) to Victoria (Swartz Bay) routes.

A portion of the #StanleyPark seawall between the north end of Pipeline Road (just east of Lions Gate Bridge) and Third Beach is closed due to a large tree coming down. The work is intensive and may take a day or more to clear up. We apologize for any inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/d7aSX3CD5x — Vancouver Park Board (@ParkBoard) February 26, 2021

Environment Canada warned that the winds could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

In Vancouver’s Stanley Park, a portion of the seawall was closed between the north end of Pipeline Road and Third Beach due to a fallen tree. The Vancouver Park Board described repair work as “intensive,” and said it could take more than a day to clean up.

Winds were forecast to gradually ease below warning levels late Friday evening, then to light overnight.