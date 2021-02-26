Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

All ferry sailings on major routes cancelled as Lower Mainland faces windstorm’s 2nd punch

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 5:25 pm
Click to play video 'New BC Hydro report on pandemic stockpiling and storm preparedness' New BC Hydro report on pandemic stockpiling and storm preparedness
A new BC Hydro report says COVID-19 has created a false sense of security for storm-related power outages. Susie Reider from BC Hydro has more. – Nov 13, 2020

BC Ferries cancelled multiple sailings on all major routes Friday, as the South Coast was battered by high winds.

Environment Canada extended a wind warning for Metro Vancouver and the Southern Gulf Islands, with winds forecast to reach 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h Friday evening.

Read more: Warnings issued with winds of 70-90 km/h forecast for B.C.’s South Coast

Afternoon winds were in the ballpark of 50 km/h gusting to 70 km/h.

Story continues below advertisement

BC Ferries announced cancellations for the remainder of the day on the Vancouver (Tsawwassen) to Nanaimo (Duke Point), Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) to Nanaimo (Departure Bay) and Vancouver (Tsawwassen) to Victoria (Swartz Bay) routes.

Trending Stories

You can find updated information on ferry cancellations and delays here.

Read more: British Columbians stocked up for COVID-19, but unprepared for storms: BC Hydro

Environment Canada warned that the winds could toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

In Vancouver’s Stanley Park, a portion of the seawall was closed between the north end of Pipeline Road and Third Beach due to a fallen tree. The Vancouver Park Board described repair work as “intensive,” and said it could take more than a day to clean up.

Story continues below advertisement

Winds were forecast to gradually ease below warning levels late Friday evening, then to light overnight.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WeatherWindBC weatherPower Outagebc hydroBC FerriesWind WarningWindstormferry cancellationsWind warning vancouverMetro Vancouver wind warning
Flyers
More weekly flyers