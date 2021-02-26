Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police looking to speak to driver of vehicle seen in area of fatal Georgetown house fire

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 4:20 pm
Click to play video 'Police treating deaths of couple found inside Georgetown home after explosion as suspicious' Police treating deaths of couple found inside Georgetown home after explosion as suspicious
WATCH ABOVE (Feb. 19): As Catherine McDonald reports, video surveillance obtained by Global News shows a person sneaking into the garage hours earlier.

Halton Regional Police say they are looking to speak to the driver of a vehicle seen in the area of a Georgetown house fire that left a couple dead.

Investigators said they are searching for the driver of a white, newer model mid-sized SUV that was seen in the area of Orchid Avenue, Robison Road and Danby Road in Georgetown between 4:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Feb. 17.

Read more: Georgetown house fire that left 2 dead deemed suspicious: Halton police

“The vehicle may have driven past responding emergency vehicles while in the area,” police said in a release Friday.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Hidden Lake Trail on Feb. 17 just after 5:35 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Story continues below advertisement

The house was already engulfed in flames when first responders arrived at the scene. Police said the bodies of 56-year-old Krystyna (Emilia) Rerak and her 59-year-old husband Andrzej (Andrew) Rerak were found once the fire was extinguished.

Trending Stories

Read more: 2 dead after house fire in Georgetown

The incident was deemed suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigation are asking for anyone with information in regard to the driver or vehicle or any surveillance footage of the incident to contact police at 905-825-4776 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video '2 dead after fire in Georgetown' 2 dead after fire in Georgetown
2 dead after fire in Georgetown – Feb 17, 2021

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalton Regional Policehalton policehalton crimeGeorgetown fireGeorgetown crimeGeorgetown Suspicious FireGeorgtown Fatal house Fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers