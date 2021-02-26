Police looking to speak to driver of vehicle seen in area of fatal Georgetown house fire

Send this page to someone via email

Halton Regional Police say they are looking to speak to the driver of a vehicle seen in the area of a Georgetown house fire that left a couple dead.

Investigators said they are searching for the driver of a white, newer model mid-sized SUV that was seen in the area of Orchid Avenue, Robison Road and Danby Road in Georgetown between 4:30 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. on Feb. 17.

“The vehicle may have driven past responding emergency vehicles while in the area,” police said in a release Friday.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Hidden Lake Trail on Feb. 17 just after 5:35 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Story continues below advertisement

The house was already engulfed in flames when first responders arrived at the scene. Police said the bodies of 56-year-old Krystyna (Emilia) Rerak and her 59-year-old husband Andrzej (Andrew) Rerak were found once the fire was extinguished.

Read more: 2 dead after house fire in Georgetown

The incident was deemed suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

Investigation are asking for anyone with information in regard to the driver or vehicle or any surveillance footage of the incident to contact police at 905-825-4776 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

2:03 2 dead after fire in Georgetown 2 dead after fire in Georgetown – Feb 17, 2021

SUSPICIOUS DEATHS UPDATE We would like to speak with the occupant of a vehicle that was observed in the area of Orchid Ave, Robinson Rd and Danby Rd last Wednesday a.m. The vehicle is a newer model, white, mid-sized SUV (photos incl'd below). Details: https://t.co/WIXvYm78n7 pic.twitter.com/65SaIQWwGB — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) February 26, 2021

Advertisement