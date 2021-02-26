Vaccinations start Monday for Hamiltonians, 85 and older

Send this page to someone via email

The next phase of Hamilton’s COVID-19 vaccination program begins on Monday.

Hamilton Public Health says it has enough supply to start scheduling appointments for residents who are 85 and older.

Vaccinations will begin on Monday, March 1 for that group, by appointment only, at St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton’s West 5th clinic, and through a series of “popup” vaccination clinics that will start operating on Wednesday, March 3.

Anyone 85 and over who has received hospital or clinic care in Hamilton within the past six months will be contacted with an appointment time. Others can register by calling the Public Health Services COVID-19 vaccine hotline (905-974-9848, option 7)

The current plan is to expand vaccinations to those:

80 and over by the third week of March.

April 15 for those aged 75 and over.

May 1 for those aged 70 and over.

June 1 for those aged 65 and over.

July 1 for those 60 and older.

The initial locations for the popup clinics are Saltfleet Community Centre in Winona, the Glanbrook municipal services centre, Ancaster Rotary Club, Dundas Community Centre and Harry Howell Arena in Waterdown. The city says other clinic sites will be announced in the coming days.

To date, the city says it has administered almost 33,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to health-care workers and residents of long-term care and retirement homes, with 15,275 people now fully vaccinated.

The vaccination rollout is based on the prioritization framework as determined by provincial guidelines, and it is expected that by end of 2021, everyone who wants a vaccine will be offered it free of cost.