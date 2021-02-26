Menu

Health

Shelter, jail outbreaks grow, as Hamilton reports 91 new cases of COVID-19

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted February 26, 2021 3:23 pm
A COVID-19 outbreak at the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre has grown to 48 cases.

Hamilton Public Health is reporting a spike in the number of new COVID-19 cases, as the city’s largest active outbreaks continue to grow.

Public health confirms 91 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday, which compares to 39 on Thursday and 42 on Wednesday.

The city’s number of active cases is up to 428, but there are no new deaths associated with the pandemic, keeping the total at 281.

Read more: Asymptomatic COVID-19 testing at three Hamilton schools between Thursday-Saturday

The newest of Hamilton’s 26 outbreaks is at Mary’s Place, a women’s shelter operated by the Good Shepherd, where two cases of COVID-19 are confirmed among its residents.

There are now 48 cases at the Hamilton Wentworth Detention Centre, affecting 38 inmates and 10 staff members; and 38 cases at the Salvation Army men’s shelter, involving 33 clients and five staff.

Read more: Coronavirus: Hamilton’s medical officer of health concerned as COVID-19 indicators rise

The Mission Services men’s centre and Good Shepherd men’s centre also have eight cases each, involving their clients, as of Friday.

