Health

Ontario COVID-19 vaccine rollout should prioritize neighbourhoods and age: experts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2021 11:52 am
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Experts and opposition push for clarity on Ontario’s vaccination plan' Coronavirus: Experts and opposition push for clarity on Ontario’s vaccination plan
WATCH ABOVE: The questions continue about the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Ontario. Premier Doug Ford met with the 34 public health units that will shoulder the bulk of the responsibility when it comes to phase two of the plan. Travis Dhanraj reports.

TORONTO — Ontario’s science advisors say prioritizing COVID-19 vaccinations based on neighbourhood as well as age could prevent thousands of cases and reduce the number of deaths due to the pandemic.

The Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table makes the findings in a new report released today.

Read more: Coronavirus: Guelph area health unit already vaccinating seniors over 80

The group says the pandemic has taken a disproportionate toll on older adults and residents of disadvantaged and racialized urban neighbourhoods.

It says targeting those residents for vaccination first could minimize deaths, illness and hospitalizations across Ontario.

Read more: Ontario doctors, caregivers push for in-home COVID-19 vaccinations for housebound seniors

The group also says implementing the strategy would not interfere with the ongoing vaccine rollout, but could instead help guide the upcoming mass distribution of shots to the general population.

Ontario has thus far focused its vaccine rollout on the highest-priority groups, including long-term care residents, and plans to next target populations based on age.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
