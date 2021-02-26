Menu

Canada

Toronto police say alleged poisoned peanut shells in parks were tested, deemed unharmful

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted February 26, 2021 10:45 am
Toronto police tape off the area where alleged poisoned peanut shells are being dropped.
Toronto police tape off the area where alleged poisoned peanut shells are being dropped. Enzo Armini/ Global News

Toronto police say peanut shells being dumped in popular downtown parks that were alleged to be poisoned have been tested and found to be “not harmful.”

Officers were called to Canoe Landing Park near Dan Leckie Way and Fort York Boulevard as well as Victoria Memorial Square off of Portland and Niagara streets in late January for reports of two people dropping peanut shells all over the parks.

Read more: Toronto police warn of alleged poisoned peanut shells in popular downtown dog areas

At the time, people were alleging the peanut shell were poisoned.

In an update on Feb. 26, police said the shells were forensically tested and were found to not be “tainted or harmful.”

The investigation has been closed.

However, investigators still encouraged dog owners to be vigilant when taking their pets walking and into parks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

