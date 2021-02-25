Suspected drugs seized from idling car missing front tire, man arrested: Lake Country RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Suspected drugs were seized and a man was arrested in Lake Country, all because of an alert citizen, say police.

According to police, the Lake Country resident noticed a yellow Toyota Camry idling on the wrong side of Woodsdale Road.

“He reported it as suspicious not only because of its location, but also because it was running, missing a front tire, and a man appeared to be sleeping in the front seat,” said Lake Country RCMP Sgt. Jon Collins.

Police say an officer found a 50-year-old Lake Country man in the Toyota and arrested him, with the uninsured vehicle being towed from the scene.

“During their search of the vehicle, police seized significant quantities of suspected illicit drugs, including suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, adding that over $1,300 in Canadian currency was also seized.

The man was later released without charges, though police say the matter is still being investigated and that the case will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of charges.

Collins added “this was certainly outside of the norm for our community. We want to thank the community member for reporting this matter to us. It was a great observation on his part.”

