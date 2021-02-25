39 new cases, 4 more COVID-19 outbreaks in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Four new COVID-19 outbreaks are included in daily numbers released by Hamilton Public Health on Thursday.

One of those outbreaks is at St. Eugene Catholic Elementary School, where one student and two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Other newly reported outbreaks involve two patients in the B3 unit at Juravinski Hospital, a client and a staff member at St. Matthew’s Children Centre and one staff member at Extendicare Hamilton.

Overall, Hamilton Public Health reports 39 new cases on Thursday, 379 active cases and 25 outbreaks, while the number of deaths linked to the virus is unchanged at 281.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

An outbreak at the Salvation Army Booth Centre has grown by another four cases and now involves a total of four staff and 28 residents at the downtown shelter.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s also another confirmed case at the Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre, where an outbreak now includes 20 inmates and nine staff members.