Health

New Brunswick reports single COVID-19 case Thursday

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 25, 2021 2:06 pm
Click to play video 'Edmundston businesses still struggling as zone moves to orange phase of recovery' Edmundston businesses still struggling as zone moves to orange phase of recovery
The Edmundston region has now rejoined the province's six other public health zones in the orange recovery level. But caution remains as the dust of COVID-19's second wave settles. Travis Fortnum reports.

Public Health in New Brunswick is reporting a single new case of COVID-19 in the province Thursday.

The case is located in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and involves a person between the ages 30 and 39. The province says the person is considered a close contact of a previously confirmed case and is currently self-isolating.

Story continues below advertisement

New Brunswick has 49 active cases. Two patients are hospitalized, and one is in intensive care.

To date, there have been 1,427 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. The province is reporting 16 new recoveries, for a total of 1,351.

All zones in the province remain in the orange level of COVID-19 response.

