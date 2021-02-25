New Brunswick reports single COVID-19 case Thursday

Public Health in New Brunswick is reporting a single new case of COVID-19 in the province Thursday.
The case is located in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and involves a person between the ages 30 and 39. The province says the person is considered a close contact of a previously confirmed case and is currently self-isolating.
New Brunswick has 49 active cases. Two patients are hospitalized, and one is in intensive care.
To date, there have been 1,427 cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick. The province is reporting 16 new recoveries, for a total of 1,351.
All zones in the province remain in the orange level of COVID-19 response.
