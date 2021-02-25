COVID-19: 2 new cases for Peterborough area, Buckhorn daycare outbreak cases at 17

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported two new cases and five more resolved cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The data decreases the number of active cases to 31 as reported on the health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, down from 34 on Wednesday. One of the active cases is the B.1.1.7 variant, first reported in the United Kingdom, which was reported on Tuesday.

There are now 581 resolved cases out of the 621 cases since the pandemic was declared — approximately 93.5 per cent. There were 576 resolved cases reported on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 outbreak declared Feb. 16 remains in effect at the Buckhorn Daycare and Nursery School in the Municipality of Trent Lakes. As of 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the province reported 14 cases at the daycare: Nine among attendees and five among caregivers/staff. There were eight attendee cases on Wednesday.

However, the health unit during its noontime media conference announced the cases are now up to 17 which include 11 attendees and six staff members.

Schools in the health unit’s jurisdiction with active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday include:

Norwood Intermediate and High School: 1 student

Buckhorn Public School: 1 student

St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Ennismore: 1 student

Also on Thursday, Peterborough Regional Health Centre reports “fewer than five” inpatients with COVID-19, unchanged since Feb. 18. There also remain 17 patients at the hospital as a result of transfers from other areas.

COVID-19 data for Feb. 25. Peterborough Public Health

Since the pandemic was declared there have been 24 hospitalized cases of COVID-19, three of which required the intensive care unit.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of nine residents — three of them associated with a November 2020 outbreak at Fairhaven long-term care.

The number of close contacts continues to decline going from 156 on Wednesday to 139 on Thursday.

Vaccine

Also on Thursday morning, the health unit reported 1,136 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Peterborough and Peterborough County.

An additional 6,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 1,110 Moderna doses were expected to arrive this week. The first shipment of Pfizer arrived Tuesday at Peterborough Regional Health Centre and began being delivered in the community on Thursday.

The Moderna vaccine is the second dose for eight city and county long-term care homes, following the first dose which was administered on Feb 10.

The health unit is also opening a vaccination clinic to immunize 2,500 high-priority health-care workers.

On Thursday, the health unit reported more than 43,300 people have been tested for the novel coronavirus. To get tested for COVID-19, book an online appointment. Testing for those without symptoms or with mild symptoms is held at the Northcrest Arena in Peterborough.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms and need to be assessed by a doctor, contact the PRHC’s COVID-19 Assessment Centre at 705-876-5086 to determine whether an appointment is required. The phone line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.