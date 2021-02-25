Menu

Crime

Animal abuse investigation launched after frozen dog found in tote in south Edmonton

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 25, 2021 12:45 pm
Edmonton police are looking for information after a dog with signs of neglect was found frozen in a plastic tote.
WARNING: This story contains details and graphic images that some may find disturbing. 

The Edmonton Police Service has launched an animal abuse investigation after an emaciated, frozen dog was found in a tote in the Edmonton neighbourhood of the Meadows.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 9, a plastic tote containing the dead animal was found in an alley.

Edmonton Animal Care and Control responded initially before turning the the investigation over to Edmonton police.

Signs of neglect were found after a necropsy, police said in a news release on Thursday.

WARNING: The photos below are graphic.

Warning graphic image
Tap to view
Edmonton police are looking for information after a dog with signs of neglect was found frozen in a plastic tote.
Police described the dog as a female, medium-sized brown and black brindle coloured mix. She was extremely underweight at 17.3 kg and had a tan “T” mark on her chest.

She had on a old, worn, red collar and didn’t have identification or a microchip.

Warning graphic image
Tap to view
Edmonton police are looking for information after a dog with signs of neglect was found frozen in a plastic tote.
The bin was described as a grey Sterilite plastic tote with a blue lid.

Anyone with information about the dog or its owner is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

