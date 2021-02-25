Hamilton man charged after two women stabbed at Maple Leaf Foods plant

Send this page to someone via email

Two women are in hospital after a stabbing at Maple Leaf Foods in rural Hamilton early Thursday.

Hamilton paramedic superintendent Dave Thompson says four units responded to the plant on Glover Road at about 4:30 a.m., where they transported a 19-year-old woman and a 48-year-old woman, both suffering from traumatic injuries.

The pair are in serious but stable condition.

Media relations Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said the attack happened inside the plant and was “unprovoked.”

A 39-year-old man was arrested off-site and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

He’s scheduled to appear at John Sopinka Courthouse on Thursday.

