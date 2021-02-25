Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Hamilton man charged after two women stabbed at Maple Leaf Foods plant

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted February 25, 2021 8:28 am
Google Maps

Two women are in hospital after a stabbing at Maple Leaf Foods in rural Hamilton early Thursday.

Hamilton paramedic superintendent Dave Thompson says four units responded to the plant on Glover Road at about 4:30 a.m., where they transported a 19-year-old woman and a 48-year-old woman, both suffering from traumatic injuries.

The pair are in serious but stable condition.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario lays out COVID-19 vaccine timeline for seniors, feds urged to plan rollout to Indigenous people in cities

Media relations Const. Krista-Lee Ernst said the attack happened inside the plant and was “unprovoked.”

A 39-year-old man was arrested off-site and has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

He’s scheduled to appear at John Sopinka Courthouse on Thursday.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHamiltonHamilton newsHamilton stabbingMaple Leaf FoodsGlover RoadMaple Leaf Foods stabbing
Flyers
More weekly flyers