Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 25

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday.

Ontario set to release updated COVID-19 modelling projections Thursday

Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario’s science advisory group, will present the data in an afternoon news conference.

Two weeks ago, Brown said projections indicated more contagious variants of COVID-19 are spreading in the province.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,138 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Of those:

339 were in Toronto

204 were in Peel Region

106 were in York Region

28 were in Durham Region

40 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 1,100 new coronavirus cases, 23 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,138 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 297,311.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,916 as 23 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 1,094 from the previous day. The government said 66,351 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,742 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of three deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 111 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of six from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 105 active cases among long-term care residents and 206 active cases among staff — down by four and down by 12 cases, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 8,361 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 83 more cases in the last day — 70 student cases, 12 staff cases and one not identified.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 430 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Eighteen schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 2,633 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 25 (14 new child cases and 11 staff cases). Out of 5,264 child care centres in Ontario, 133 currently have cases and 18 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.

