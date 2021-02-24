Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Alberta records 430 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Wednesday

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 6:00 pm
Click to play video 'Rising COVID-19 R value causes concern in B.C, Alberta, Saskatchewan' Rising COVID-19 R value causes concern in B.C, Alberta, Saskatchewan
WATCH ABOVE: While COVID-19 cases are declining in Canada, the reproduction rate (the R value) of the novel coronavirus is rising in the western provinces. Heather Yourex-West explains why.

Alberta recorded 430 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 13 additional deaths from the disease.

The new cases came after 9,467 tests were processed, putting the province’s positivity rate at 4.6 per cent.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 307 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta, with 56 of them in intensive care units.

Read more: Alberta COVID-19 vaccine booking site ‘experiencing very high volumes’ as appointments open to those 75 and older

There were 4,545 actives cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday. Of those, 1,564 were in the Calgary zone, 942 were in the North zone, 925 were in the Edmonton zone, 759 were in the Central zone, 353 were in the South zone and two were not tied to any specific zone.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the 13 deaths reported to Alberta Health over the past 24 hours, seven occurred in the Edmonton zone. A woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s died. All of these cases included comorbidities, according to Alberta Health. A woman in her 80s with comorbidities linked to the outbreak at Rosedale Estates died. A man in his 70s linked to the outbreak at Miller Crossing Care Centre also died. Comorbidities in his case are unknown.

Read more: Is a single COVID-19 vaccine dose enough for those previously infected?

Four deaths, all with comorbidities, occurred in the Calgary zone: a man in his 60s, two women in their 80s and a man in his 90s.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A man in his 90s with comorbidities died in the Central zone.

A woman in her 70s linked to the outbreak at Prairie Lakes Seniors Living in the North zone also died. This case included comorbidities.

Vaccine appointment booking

Wednesday also marked the first day that appointments for COVID-19 vaccines could be booked by Albertans 75 and older.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 vaccine booking problems' COVID-19 vaccine booking problems
COVID-19 vaccine booking problems

The launch wasn’t without hiccups, as many people reported the website crashed or would not load as they tried to book appointments. Calls to 811 also rang busy.

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Tyler Shandro acknowledged the frustration of those trying to book appointments but said the issues did not delay shots being administered Wednesday afternoon.

Mary House, 80, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Alyssa Zaderey in Calgary on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021.
Mary House, 80, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Alyssa Zaderey in Calgary on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Alberta Health Services

As of Feb. 23, 186,572 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Alberta. So far, 77,354 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses of the vaccine.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide her next in-person update on COVID-19 on Monday.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaAlberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID-19 numbersAlberta COVID-19 casesalberta covid-19 vaccinations
Flyers
More weekly flyers