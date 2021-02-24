Alberta records 430 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta recorded 430 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 13 additional deaths from the disease.

The new cases came after 9,467 tests were processed, putting the province’s positivity rate at 4.6 per cent.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 307 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta, with 56 of them in intensive care units.

There were 4,545 actives cases of COVID-19 in Alberta on Wednesday. Of those, 1,564 were in the Calgary zone, 942 were in the North zone, 925 were in the Edmonton zone, 759 were in the Central zone, 353 were in the South zone and two were not tied to any specific zone.

Of the 13 deaths reported to Alberta Health over the past 24 hours, seven occurred in the Edmonton zone. A woman in her 70s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s died. All of these cases included comorbidities, according to Alberta Health. A woman in her 80s with comorbidities linked to the outbreak at Rosedale Estates died. A man in his 70s linked to the outbreak at Miller Crossing Care Centre also died. Comorbidities in his case are unknown.

Four deaths, all with comorbidities, occurred in the Calgary zone: a man in his 60s, two women in their 80s and a man in his 90s.

A man in his 90s with comorbidities died in the Central zone.

A woman in her 70s linked to the outbreak at Prairie Lakes Seniors Living in the North zone also died. This case included comorbidities.

Vaccine appointment booking

Wednesday also marked the first day that appointments for COVID-19 vaccines could be booked by Albertans 75 and older.

The launch wasn’t without hiccups, as many people reported the website crashed or would not load as they tried to book appointments. Calls to 811 also rang busy.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro acknowledged the frustration of those trying to book appointments but said the issues did not delay shots being administered Wednesday afternoon.

Mary House, 80, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from Alyssa Zaderey in Calgary on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. Alberta Health Services

As of Feb. 23, 186,572 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Alberta. So far, 77,354 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses of the vaccine.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to provide her next in-person update on COVID-19 on Monday.

